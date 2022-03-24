|
DGAP-AFR: InVision AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: InVision AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
InVision AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://www.ivx.com/investors/financial-reports
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://www.ivx.com/en/investors/financial-reports
