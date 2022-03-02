|
02.03.2022 13:11:10
DGAP-AFR: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
IVU Traffic Technologies AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://www.ivu.de/investoren/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://www.ivu.com/investors/financial-reports
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IVU Traffic Technologies AG
|Bundesallee 88
|12161 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.ivu.de
|
1292473 02.03.2022
