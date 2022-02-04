|
04.02.2022 10:33:13
DGAP-AFR: JENOPTIK AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: JENOPTIK AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
JENOPTIK AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2022
Address: http://www.jenoptik.de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2022
Address: https://www.jenoptik.de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2022
Address: https://www.jenoptik.com/investors/reports-and-presentations
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|JENOPTIK AG
|Carl-Zeiss-Straße 1
|07743 Jena
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.jenoptik.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1276851 04.02.2022
