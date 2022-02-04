|
04.02.2022 10:42:44
DGAP-AFR: JENOPTIK AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: JENOPTIK AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
JENOPTIK AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2022
Address: https://www.jenoptik.de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2022
Address: https://www.jenoptik.com/investors/reports-and-presentations
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 10, 2022
Address: https://www.jenoptik.de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 10, 2022
Address: https://www.jenoptik.com/investors/reports-and-presentations
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|JENOPTIK AG
|Carl-Zeiss-Straße 1
|07743 Jena
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.jenoptik.com
