DGAP-AFR: JOST Werke AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: JOST Werke AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

JOST Werke AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



01.02.2022 / 10:17

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 24, 2022

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 24, 2022

Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 24, 2022

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 24, 2022

Address:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022

Address:

JOST Werke AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 24, 2022Address: http://ir.jost-world.com/berichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 24, 2022Address: http://ir.jost-world.com/reports Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 24, 2022Address: http://ir.jost-world.com/berichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 24, 2022Address: http://ir.jost-world.com/reports Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 11, 2022Address: http://ir.jost-world.com/zwischenberichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 11, 2022Address: http://ir.jost-world.com/interim-reports

01.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

