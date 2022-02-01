|
01.02.2022 10:17:17
DGAP-AFR: JOST Werke AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: JOST Werke AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
JOST Werke AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2022
Address: http://ir.jost-world.com/berichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2022
Address: http://ir.jost-world.com/reports
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2022
Address: http://ir.jost-world.com/berichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2022
Address: http://ir.jost-world.com/reports
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022
Address: http://ir.jost-world.com/zwischenberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022
Address: http://ir.jost-world.com/interim-reports
01.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|JOST Werke AG
|Siemensstraße 2
|63263 Neu-Isenburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.jost-world.com
