02.02.2022 07:29:20
DGAP-AFR: Jungheinrich AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Jungheinrich AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Jungheinrich AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: http://www.jungheinrich.com/investor-relations/berichte-und-praesentationen-1308
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: http://www.jungheinrich.com/investor-relations/berichte-und-praesentationen-1308
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: http://www.jungheinrich.com/en/investor-relations/reports-publications-6224
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2022
Address: http://www.jungheinrich.com/investor-relations/berichte-und-praesentationen-1308
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2022
Address: http://www.jungheinrich.com/en/investor-relations/reports-publications-6224
