10.03.2022 18:00:04
DGAP-AFR: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
K+S Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 15, 2023
Address: https://www.kpluss.com/de-de/investor-relations/publikationen/geschaeftsbericht/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 15, 2023
Address: https://www.kpluss.com/de-de/investor-relations/publikationen/geschaeftsbericht/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 15, 2023
Address: https://www.kpluss.com/en-us/investor-relations/publications/annual-report/index.html
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|K+S Aktiengesellschaft
|Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
|34131 Kassel
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.k-plus-s.com
1299841 10.03.2022
