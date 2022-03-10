DGAP-AFR: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: K+S Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

K+S Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 15, 2023Address: https://www.kpluss.com/de-de/investor-relations/publikationen/geschaeftsbericht/ Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 15, 2023Address: https://www.kpluss.com/de-de/investor-relations/publikationen/geschaeftsbericht/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 15, 2023Address: https://www.kpluss.com/en-us/investor-relations/publications/annual-report/index.html

