DGAP-AFR: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

K+S Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 15, 2023
Address: https://www.kpluss.com/de-de/investor-relations/publikationen/geschaeftsbericht/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 15, 2023
Address: https://www.kpluss.com/de-de/investor-relations/publikationen/geschaeftsbericht/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 15, 2023
Address: https://www.kpluss.com/en-us/investor-relations/publications/annual-report/index.html

Language: English
Company: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
34131 Kassel
Germany
Internet: www.k-plus-s.com

 
