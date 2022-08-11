DGAP-AFR: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: K+S Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



11.08.2022 / 18:00

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 10, 2023

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 10, 2023

Address:

