DGAP-AFR: KAP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

KAP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

28.03.2022 / 16:28
KAP AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022
Address: https://www.kap.de/investor-relations/berichte-amp-praesentationen/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022
Address: https://www.kap.de/en/investor-relations/reports-amp-presentations/financial-reports

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022
Address: https://www.kap.de/investor-relations/berichte-amp-praesentationen/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022
Address: https://www.kap.de/en/investor-relations/reports-amp-presentations/financial-reports

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 30, 2022
Address: https://www.kap.de/investor-relations/berichte-amp-praesentationen/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 30, 2022
Address: https://www.kap.de/en/investor-relations/reports-amp-presentations/financial-reports

Language: English
Company: KAP AG
Edelzeller Straße 44
36043 Fulda
Germany
Internet: www.kap.de

 
