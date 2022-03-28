|
DGAP-AFR: KAP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: KAP AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
KAP AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022
Address: https://www.kap.de/investor-relations/berichte-amp-praesentationen/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022
Address: https://www.kap.de/en/investor-relations/reports-amp-presentations/financial-reports
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022
Address: https://www.kap.de/investor-relations/berichte-amp-praesentationen/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022
Address: https://www.kap.de/en/investor-relations/reports-amp-presentations/financial-reports
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 30, 2022
Address: https://www.kap.de/investor-relations/berichte-amp-praesentationen/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 30, 2022
Address: https://www.kap.de/en/investor-relations/reports-amp-presentations/financial-reports
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KAP AG
|Edelzeller Straße 44
|36043 Fulda
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.kap.de
