25.03.2022 18:57:44
DGAP-AFR: KATEK SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
KATEK SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://www.katek-group.com/berichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://www.katek-group.com/investor-relations-section/reports/?lang=en
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KATEK SE
|Promenadeplatz 12
|80333 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.katek-group.com
