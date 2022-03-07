|
07.03.2022 14:27:40
DGAP-AFR: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 10, 2022
Address: https://www.khd.com/geschaeftsberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 10, 2022
Address: https://www.khd.com/annual-reports
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 10, 2022
Address: https://www.khd.com/geschaeftsberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 10, 2022
Address: https://www.khd.com/annual-reports
07.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG
|Colonia-Allee 3
|51067 Köln
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.khd.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1296219 07.03.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!