18.07.2019 09:51:38
DGAP-AFR: KION GROUP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: KION GROUP AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
KION GROUP AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: July 25, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: July 25, 2019 German: https://www.kiongroup.com/de/Investor-Relations/Financial-Reports/ English: https://www.kiongroup.com/en/Investor-Relations/Financial-Reports/
