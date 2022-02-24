24.02.2022 11:40:50

DGAP-AFR: KION GROUP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

24.02.2022 / 11:40
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KION GROUP AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 03, 2022
Address: https://www.kiongroup.com/de/Investor-Relations/Ver%C3%B6ffentlichungen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 03, 2022
Address: https://www.kiongroup.com/en/Investor-Relations/Publications/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 03, 2022
Address: https://www.kiongroup.com/de/Investor-Relations/Ver%C3%B6ffentlichungen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 03, 2022
Address: https://www.kiongroup.com/en/Investor-Relations/Publications/

Language: English
Company: KION GROUP AG
Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
60549 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.kiongroup.com

 
