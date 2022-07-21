|
21.07.2022 11:40:36
DGAP-AFR: KION GROUP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: KION GROUP AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
KION GROUP AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 28, 2022
Address: http://www.kiongroup.com/de/Investor-Relations/Ver%C3%B6ffentlichungen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 28, 2022
Address: http://www.kiongroup.com/en/Investor-Relations/Publications/
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KION GROUP AG
|Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
|60549 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.kiongroup.com
|
1403189 21.07.2022
