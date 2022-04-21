|
21.04.2022 18:02:33
DGAP-AFR: KION GROUP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: KION GROUP AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
KION GROUP AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022
Address: https://berichte.kiongroup.com/2022/zb/1/serviceseiten/downloads.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022
Address: https://reports.kiongroup.com/2022/ir/1/servicepages/downloads.html
21.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KION GROUP AG
|Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
|60549 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.kiongroup.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1332439 21.04.2022
