|
24.03.2022 15:24:19
DGAP-AFR: Knaus Tabbert AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Knaus Tabbert AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Knaus Tabbert AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2022
Address: https://www.knaustabbert.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2022
Address: https://www.knaustabbert.de/en/investor-relations/reports-presentations/
24.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Knaus Tabbert AG
|Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1
|94118 Jandelsbrunn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.knaustabbert.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1311443 24.03.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!