29.04.2022 11:11:10
DGAP-AFR: Knaus Tabbert AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Knaus Tabbert AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Knaus Tabbert AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2022
Address: https://www.knaustabbert.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2022
Address: https://www.knaustabbert.de/en/investor-relations/reports-presentations/
