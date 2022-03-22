22.03.2022 16:13:44

DGAP-AFR: Knorr-Bremse AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

22.03.2022 / 16:13
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://ir.knorr-bremse.com/websites/knorrbremse_ir/German/3000/finanzpublikationen-_-praesentationen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://ir.knorr-bremse.com/websites/knorrbremse_ir/English/3000/financial-publications-_-presentations.html

Language: English
Company: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
Moosacher Str. 80
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.knorr-bremse.com

 
