15.07.2022 11:32:33
DGAP-AFR: KPS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: KPS AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
KPS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 21, 2022
Address: https://kps.com/de/de/company/investor-relations/financial-publications.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 21, 2022
Address: https://kps.com/global/en/company/investor-relations/financial-publications.html
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KPS AG
|Beta-Str. 10 h
|85774 Unterföhring
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.kps.com
