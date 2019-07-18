|
18.07.2019 11:20:07
DGAP-AFR: Krones AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: KRONES AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Krones AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: July 25, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: July 25, 2019 German: https://www.krones.com/media/downloads/Q2_2019_d.pdf English: https://www.krones.com/media/downloads/Q2_2019_e.pdf
18.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Krones AG
|Böhmerwaldstraße 5
|93073 Neutraubling
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.krones.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
843207 18.07.2019