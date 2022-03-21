|
21.03.2022 10:08:20
DGAP-AFR: Krones AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: KRONES AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Krones AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2022
Address: https://www.krones.com/media/downloads/GB_2021_AG_d.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2022
Address: https://www.krones.com/media/downloads/GB_2021_AG_e.pdf
21.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Krones AG
|Böhmerwaldstraße 5
|93073 Neutraubling
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.krones.com
