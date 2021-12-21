|
21.12.2021 14:03:57
DGAP-AFR: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 11, 2022
Address: https://lanxess.com/de-DE/Investoren/Reporting
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 11, 2022
Address: https://lanxess.com/en/Investors/Reporting
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2022
Address: https://lanxess.com/de-DE/Investoren/Reporting
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2022
Address: https://lanxess.com/en/Investors/Reporting
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
|Kennedyplatz 1
|50569 Cologne
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.lanxess.com
