DGAP-AFR: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2022
Address: https://www.leifheit-group.com/investor-relations/berichte-und-praesentationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2022
Address: https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2022
Address: https://www.leifheit-group.com/investor-relations/berichte-und-praesentationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2022
Address: https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 09, 2022
Address: https://www.leifheit-group.com/investor-relations/berichte-und-praesentationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 09, 2022
Address: https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/

Language: English
Company: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
Leifheitstraße 1
56377 Nassau
Germany
Internet: www.leifheit-group.com

 
