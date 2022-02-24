DGAP-AFR: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



24.02.2022 / 15:47

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 29, 2022Address: https://www.leifheit-group.com/investor-relations/berichte-und-praesentationen/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 29, 2022Address: https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/ Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 29, 2022Address: https://www.leifheit-group.com/investor-relations/berichte-und-praesentationen/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 29, 2022Address: https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/ Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 09, 2022Address: https://www.leifheit-group.com/investor-relations/berichte-und-praesentationen/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 09, 2022Address: https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/

