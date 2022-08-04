|
04.08.2022 15:33:03
DGAP-AFR: Leoni AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: LEONI AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Leoni AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2022
Address: https://www.leoni.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2022
Address: https://www.leoni.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/
