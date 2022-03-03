|
03.03.2022 13:49:25
DGAP-AFR: LEWAG Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: LEWAG Holding AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
LEWAG Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2022
Address: http://www.lewag.de
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 31, 2022
Address: http://www.lewag.de
