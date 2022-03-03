DGAP-AFR: LEWAG Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: LEWAG Holding AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

LEWAG Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



03.03.2022 / 13:49

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 29, 2022

Address:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 31, 2022

Address:

