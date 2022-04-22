DGAP-AFR: Linde plc (EU): Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

22.04.2022 17:16:21

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Linde plc hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2022
Address: https://investors.linde.com/ifrsreport

Language: English
Company: Linde plc
Forge, 43 Church Street West
GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

 
