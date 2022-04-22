|
22.04.2022 17:16:21
DGAP-AFR: Linde plc (EU): Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Linde plc
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Linde plc hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2022
Address: https://investors.linde.com/ifrsreport
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|Forge, 43 Church Street West
|GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
|United Kingdom
|Internet:
|www.linde.com
