26.04.2022 11:00:04
DGAP-AFR: Linus Digital Finance AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Linus Digital Finance AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Linus Digital Finance AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2022
Address: https://www.linus-finance.com/investor-relations
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2022
Address: https://www.linus-finance.com/investor-relations
|English
|Company:
|Linus Digital Finance AG
|Alexanderstraße 7
|10178 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.linus-finance.com
1335579 26.04.2022
