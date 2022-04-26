26.04.2022 11:00:04

DGAP-AFR: Linus Digital Finance AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Linus Digital Finance AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Linus Digital Finance AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

26.04.2022 / 11:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Linus Digital Finance AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2022
Address: https://www.linus-finance.com/investor-relations

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2022
Address: https://www.linus-finance.com/investor-relations

26.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linus Digital Finance AG
Alexanderstraße 7
10178 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.linus-finance.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1335579  26.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1335579&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Linus Digital Finance AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten