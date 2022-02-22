|
22.02.2022 09:40:45
DGAP-AFR: Logwin AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Logwin AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Logwin AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 03, 2022
Address: https://www.logwin-logistics.com/de/unternehmen/investoren/finanzberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 03, 2022
Address: https://www.logwin-logistics.com/company/investors/financial-reports.html
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 03, 2022
Address: https://www.logwin-logistics.com/de/unternehmen/investoren/finanzberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 03, 2022
Address: https://www.logwin-logistics.com/company/investors/financial-reports.html
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Logwin AG
|an de Längten 5
|L-6776 Grevenmacher
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.logwin-logistics.com
