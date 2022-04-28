28.04.2022 18:25:32

DGAP-AFR: LS INVEST AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LS INVEST AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 13, 2022
Address: https://www.lopesan.com/de/unternehmen/finanzinformationen-lsi/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 13, 2022
Address: https://www.lopesan.com/de/unternehmen/finanzinformationen-lsi/

Language: English
Company: LS INVEST AG
Düsseldorferstr. 50
47051 Duisburg
Germany
Internet: www.lopesan.com

 
