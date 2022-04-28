|
28.04.2022 18:25:32
DGAP-AFR: LS INVEST AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: LS INVEST AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
LS INVEST AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 13, 2022
Address: https://www.lopesan.com/de/unternehmen/finanzinformationen-lsi/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 13, 2022
Address: https://www.lopesan.com/de/unternehmen/finanzinformationen-lsi/
