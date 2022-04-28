DGAP-AFR: LS INVEST AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: LS INVEST AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

LS INVEST AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



28.04.2022 / 18:25

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 13, 2022

Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 13, 2022

Address:

LS INVEST AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

