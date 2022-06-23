|
DGAP-AFR: LS telcom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: LS telcom AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
LS telcom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 27, 2022
Address: http://www.lstelcom.com/de/investor-relations/zahlen-berichte-informationen/aktuelle-finanzberichte/
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LS telcom AG
|Im Gewerbegebiet 31-33
|77839 Lichtenau
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.LStelcom.com
