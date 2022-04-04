|
04.04.2022 15:00:05
DGAP-AFR: Marudai Food Co. Ltd.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Marudai Food Co. Ltd.
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Marudai Food Co. Ltd. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2019/2020:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 06, 2022
Address: https://www.marudai.jp/corporate/ir/material/cts/00000173.pdf
04.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Marudai Food Co. Ltd.
|21-3 Midoricho Takatsuki City
|569-8577 Osaka
|Japan
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1319539 04.04.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!