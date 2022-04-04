DGAP-AFR: Marudai Food Co. Ltd.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

04.04.2022 15:00:05

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Marudai Food Co. Ltd. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2019/2020:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 06, 2022
Address: https://www.marudai.jp/corporate/ir/material/cts/00000173.pdf

Language: English
Company: Marudai Food Co. Ltd.
21-3 Midoricho Takatsuki City
569-8577 Osaka
Japan

 
