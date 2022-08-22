Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
22.08.2022 09:35:38

DGAP-AFR: Maternus-Kliniken AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MATERNUS-Kliniken AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Maternus-Kliniken AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

22.08.2022 / 09:35 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Maternus-Kliniken AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 08, 2022
Address: https://www.maternus.de/investor-relations/unternehmensberichte

22.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Maternus-Kliniken AG
Französische Str. 53 - 55
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.maternus.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1421293  22.08.2022 CET/CEST

