|
15.03.2022 11:21:24
DGAP-AFR: MBB SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MBB SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MBB SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://www.mbb.com/ir/berichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://www.mbb.com/en/ir/financial-reports
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://www.mbb.com/ir/berichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://www.mbb.com/en/ir/financial-reports
15.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MBB SE
|Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
|10719 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.mbb.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1302989 15.03.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!