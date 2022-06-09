|
09.06.2022 14:11:57
DGAP-AFR: MediClin AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MediClin AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MediClin AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2022
Address: https://www.mediclin.de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2022
Address: https://www.mediclin.de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2022
Address: https://www.mediclin.de/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 29, 2022
Address: https://www.mediclin.de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 29, 2022
Address: https://www.mediclin.de/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MediClin AG
|Okenstraße 27
|77652 Offenburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.mediclin.de
|
1372211 09.06.2022
