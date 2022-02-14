|
14.02.2022 08:29:55
DGAP-AFR: Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Mercedes-Benz Group AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Mercedes-Benz Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 11, 2022
Address: https://group.mercedes-benz.com/ergebnisse-2021
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 11, 2022
Address: https://group.mercedes-benz.com/results-2021
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 11, 2022
Address: https://group.mercedes-benz.com/ergebnisse-2021
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 11, 2022
Address: https://group.mercedes-benz.com/results-2021
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 27, 2022
Address: https://group.mercedes-benz.com/q2-2022
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 27, 2022
Address: https://group.mercedes-benz.com/q2-2022/en
14.02.2022
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mercedes-Benz Group AG
|Mercedesstrasse 120
|70372 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://group.mercedes-benz.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1279449 14.02.2022
