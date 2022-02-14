DGAP-AFR: Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Mercedes-Benz Group AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



14.02.2022 / 08:29

Mercedes-Benz Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 11, 2022Address: https://group.mercedes-benz.com/ergebnisse-2021 Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 11, 2022Address: https://group.mercedes-benz.com/results-2021 Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 11, 2022Address: https://group.mercedes-benz.com/ergebnisse-2021 Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 11, 2022Address: https://group.mercedes-benz.com/results-2021 Language: GermanDate of disclosure: July 27, 2022Address: https://group.mercedes-benz.com/q2-2022 Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: July 27, 2022Address: https://group.mercedes-benz.com/q2-2022/en

