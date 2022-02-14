14.02.2022 08:29:55

DGAP-AFR: Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

14.02.2022 / 08:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 11, 2022
Address: https://group.mercedes-benz.com/ergebnisse-2021

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 11, 2022
Address: https://group.mercedes-benz.com/results-2021

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 11, 2022
Address: https://group.mercedes-benz.com/ergebnisse-2021

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 11, 2022
Address: https://group.mercedes-benz.com/results-2021

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 27, 2022
Address: https://group.mercedes-benz.com/q2-2022

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 27, 2022
Address: https://group.mercedes-benz.com/q2-2022/en

Language: English
Company: Mercedes-Benz Group AG
Mercedesstrasse 120
70372 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: https://group.mercedes-benz.com

 
