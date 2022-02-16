|
16.02.2022 09:44:19
DGAP-AFR: Merck KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Merck KGaA
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Merck KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2022
Address: https://www.merckgroup.com/de/investors/reports-and-financials.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2022
Address: https://www.merckgroup.com/en/investors/reports-and-financials.html
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 10, 2022
Address: https://www.merckgroup.com/de/investors/reports-and-financials.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 10, 2022
Address: https://www.merckgroup.com/en/investors/reports-and-financials.html
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Merck KGaA
|Frankfurter Str. 250
|64293 Darmstadt
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.merckgroup.com/de
