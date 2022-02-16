DGAP-AFR: Merck KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Merck KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Merck KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



16.02.2022 / 09:44

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 12, 2022

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 12, 2022

Address:



Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 10, 2022

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 10, 2022

Address:

Merck KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 12, 2022Address: https://www.merckgroup.com/de/investors/reports-and-financials.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 12, 2022Address: https://www.merckgroup.com/en/investors/reports-and-financials.html Language: GermanDate of disclosure: November 10, 2022Address: https://www.merckgroup.com/de/investors/reports-and-financials.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: November 10, 2022Address: https://www.merckgroup.com/en/investors/reports-and-financials.html

16.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

