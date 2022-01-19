|
19.01.2022 15:52:46
DGAP-AFR: MeVis Medical Solutions AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MeVis Medical Solutions AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MeVis Medical Solutions AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: January 27, 2022
Address: https://www.mevis.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 30, 2022
Address: https://www.mevis.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte
19.01.2022
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MeVis Medical Solutions AG
|Caroline-Herschel-Str. 1
|28359 Bremen
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.mevis.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1270509 19.01.2022
