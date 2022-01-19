19.01.2022 15:52:46

DGAP-AFR: MeVis Medical Solutions AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

19.01.2022 / 15:52
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MeVis Medical Solutions AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: January 27, 2022
Address: https://www.mevis.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 30, 2022
Address: https://www.mevis.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte

Language: English
Company: MeVis Medical Solutions AG
Caroline-Herschel-Str. 1
28359 Bremen
Germany
Internet: http://www.mevis.de

 
