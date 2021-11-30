30.11.2021 11:44:55

DGAP-AFR: MorphoSys AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MorphoSys AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MorphoSys AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MorphoSys AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 23, 2022
Address: https://www.morphosys.de/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 23, 2022
Address: https://www.morphosys.com/financialreports

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 16, 2022
Address: https://www.morphosys.de/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 16, 2022
Address: https://www.morphosys.com/financialreports

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 03, 2022
Address: https://www.morphosys.de/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 03, 2022
Address: https://www.morphosys.com/financialreports

Language: English
Company: MorphoSys AG
Semmelweisstr. 7
82152 Planegg
Germany
Internet: www.morphosys.com

 
