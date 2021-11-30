|
30.11.2021 11:44:55
DGAP-AFR: MorphoSys AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MorphoSys AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MorphoSys AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 23, 2022
Address: https://www.morphosys.de/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 23, 2022
Address: https://www.morphosys.com/financialreports
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 16, 2022
Address: https://www.morphosys.de/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 16, 2022
Address: https://www.morphosys.com/financialreports
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 03, 2022
Address: https://www.morphosys.de/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 03, 2022
Address: https://www.morphosys.com/financialreports
30.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MorphoSys AG
|Semmelweisstr. 7
|82152 Planegg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.morphosys.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1252913 30.11.2021
