|
23.02.2022 09:17:34
DGAP-AFR: MTU Aero Engines AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MTU Aero Engines AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MTU Aero Engines AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 27, 2022
Address: https://www.mtu.de/de/investor-relations/publikationen-events/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 27, 2022
Address: https://www.mtu.de/investor-relations/publications-events/financial-reports/
23.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MTU Aero Engines AG
|Dachauer Straße 665
|80995 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.mtu.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1286109 23.02.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!