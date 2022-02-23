DGAP-AFR: MTU Aero Engines AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MTU Aero Engines AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

MTU Aero Engines AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



23.02.2022 / 09:17

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: October 27, 2022

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: October 27, 2022

Address:

