DGAP-AFR: MTU Aero Engines AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

MTU Aero Engines AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

23.02.2022 / 09:17
MTU Aero Engines AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 27, 2022
Address: https://www.mtu.de/de/investor-relations/publikationen-events/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 27, 2022
Address: https://www.mtu.de/investor-relations/publications-events/financial-reports/

Language: English
Company: MTU Aero Engines AG
Dachauer Straße 665
80995 München
Germany
Internet: www.mtu.de

 
