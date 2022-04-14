14.04.2022 08:00:17

DGAP-AFR: Multitude SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Multitude SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

14.04.2022 / 08:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Multitude SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2022:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2022
Address: https://www.multitude.com/investors/results-reports-and-publications/2022

Language: English
Company: Multitude SE
Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
00520 Helsinki
Finland
Internet: https://www.multitude.com/

 
1327841  14.04.2022 

