|
14.04.2022 08:00:17
DGAP-AFR: Multitude SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Multitude SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Multitude SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2022:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2022
Address: https://www.multitude.com/investors/results-reports-and-publications/2022
14.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Multitude SE
|Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
|00520 Helsinki
|Finland
|Internet:
|https://www.multitude.com/
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1327841 14.04.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Multitude SE (ex Ferratum Oyj)mehr Nachrichten
|
14.04.22
|DGAP-AFR: Multitude SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements (EQS Group)
|
14.04.22
|DGAP-AFR: Multitude SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen (EQS Group)
|
13.04.22
|DGAP-DD: Multitude SE english (EQS Group)
|
13.04.22
|DGAP-DD: Multitude SE deutsch (EQS Group)
|
13.04.22
|DGAP-DD: Multitude SE deutsch (EQS Group)
|
13.04.22
|DGAP-DD: Multitude SE english (EQS Group)
|
13.04.22
|DGAP-DD: Multitude SE english (EQS Group)
|
13.04.22
|DGAP-DD: Multitude SE deutsch (EQS Group)