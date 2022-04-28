28.04.2022 12:28:36

DGAP-AFR: Nagarro SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Nagarro SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nagarro SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2022
Address: https://www.nagarro.com/de/investor-relations/financial-reports-and-publications

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2022
Address: https://www.nagarro.com/de/investor-relations/financial-reports-and-publications

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2022
Address: https://www.nagarro.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-and-publications

Language: English
Company: Nagarro SE
Einsteinstraße 172
81677 München
Germany
Internet: www.nagarro.com

 
