28.04.2022 12:28:36
DGAP-AFR: Nagarro SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Nagarro SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Nagarro SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2022
Address: https://www.nagarro.com/de/investor-relations/financial-reports-and-publications
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2022
Address: https://www.nagarro.com/de/investor-relations/financial-reports-and-publications
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2022
Address: https://www.nagarro.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-and-publications
28.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nagarro SE
|Einsteinstraße 172
|81677 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.nagarro.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1337625 28.04.2022
|29.04.22
|Nagarro Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.04.22
|Nagarro Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.03.22
|Nagarro Buy
|Warburg Research
|15.03.22
|Nagarro Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.02.22
|Nagarro Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
