10.08.2022 22:25:01
DGAP-AFR: Nagarro SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Nagarro SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Nagarro SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2022
Address: https://www.nagarro.com/de/investor-relations/financial-reports-and-publications
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2022
Address: https://www.nagarro.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-and-publications
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nagarro SE
|Einsteinstraße 172
|81677 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.nagarro.com
1418061 10.08.2022 CET/CEST
