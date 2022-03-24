|
24.03.2022 08:44:14
DGAP-AFR: New Work SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: New Work SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
New Work SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2022
Address: https://www.new-work.se/NWSE/Investor-Relations/Geschaeftsberichte/de/NEW_WORK_SE_GB_2021.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2022
Address: https://www.new-work.se/NWSE/Investor-Relations/Geschaeftsberichte/de/NEW_WORK_AR_2021.pdf
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|New Work SE
|Am Strandkai 1
|20457 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.new-work.se
