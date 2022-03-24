24.03.2022 08:44:14

DGAP-AFR: New Work SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: New Work SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
New Work SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

24.03.2022 / 08:44
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

New Work SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2022
Address: https://www.new-work.se/NWSE/Investor-Relations/Geschaeftsberichte/de/NEW_WORK_SE_GB_2021.pdf

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2022
Address: https://www.new-work.se/NWSE/Investor-Relations/Geschaeftsberichte/de/NEW_WORK_AR_2021.pdf

24.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: New Work SE
Am Strandkai 1
20457 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.new-work.se

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1310603  24.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1310603&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu New Work SE (ex XING)mehr Nachrichten