|
17.08.2022 15:26:17
DGAP-AFR: NFON AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: NFON AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
NFON AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 18, 2022
Address: https://corporate.nfon.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 18, 2022
Address: https://corporate.nfon.com/en/investor-relations/reports
17.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NFON AG
|Machtlfinger Straße 7
|81379 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://corporate.nfon.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1422705 17.08.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!