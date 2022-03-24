|
24.03.2022 15:05:29
DGAP-AFR: Nordex SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Nordex SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Nordex SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2022
Address: http://ir.nordex-online.com/websites/Nordex/German/8000/finanzkalender.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2022
Address: http://ir.nordex-online.com/websites/Nordex/English/8000/financial-calendar.html
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022
Address: http://ir.nordex-online.com/websites/Nordex/German/8000/finanzkalender.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022
Address: http://ir.nordex-online.com/websites/Nordex/English/8000/financial-calendar.html
24.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|English
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|www.nordex-online.com
