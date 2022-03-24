24.03.2022 15:05:29

DGAP-AFR: Nordex SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Nordex SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Nordex SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

24.03.2022 / 15:05
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nordex SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2022
Address: http://ir.nordex-online.com/websites/Nordex/German/8000/finanzkalender.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2022
Address: http://ir.nordex-online.com/websites/Nordex/English/8000/financial-calendar.html

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022
Address: http://ir.nordex-online.com/websites/Nordex/German/8000/finanzkalender.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022
Address: http://ir.nordex-online.com/websites/Nordex/English/8000/financial-calendar.html

24.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Internet: www.nordex-online.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1311395  24.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1311395&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nordex AGmehr Nachrichten