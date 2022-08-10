|
DGAP-AFR: NORMA Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: NORMA Group SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
NORMA Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2023
Address: https://www.normagroup.com/corp/de/investoren/publikationen-events/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2023
Address: https://www.normagroup.com/corp/en/investors/publications-events/financial-reports/
|NORMA Group SE
|Edisonstr. 4
|63477 Maintal
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.normagroup.com
