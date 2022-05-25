|
25.05.2022 09:30:10
DGAP-AFR: Novem Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Novem Group S.A.
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Novem Group S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 30, 2022
Address: https://ir.novem.com/websites/novem/German/2000/berichte-_-praesentationen.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 30, 2022
Address: https://ir.novem.com/websites/novem/English/2000/reports-_-presentations.html
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Novem Group S.A.
|19, rue Edmond Reuter
|L-5326 Contern
|Luxemburg
