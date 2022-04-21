|
21.04.2022 21:13:24
DGAP-AFR: Nucletron Electronic AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Nucletron Electronic AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Nucletron Electronic AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2022
Address: http://web.nucletron.ag/fileadmin/Finanzberichte/2021/NUCAG_Jahresfinanzbericht_2021.pdf
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2022
Address: http://web.nucletron.ag/fileadmin/Finanzberichte/2021/Konzernjahresfinanzbericht_2021.pdf
21.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nucletron Electronic AG
|Gärtnerstraße 60
|80992 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.nucletron.ag
