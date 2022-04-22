|
22.04.2022 15:42:03
DGAP-AFR: Obotech Acquisition SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: OboTech Acquisition SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Obotech Acquisition SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2022
Address: http://obotechacquisition.com/investor-relations/news-publications/
22.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Obotech Acquisition SE
|9 rue de Bitbourg
|L-1273 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1333301 22.04.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!