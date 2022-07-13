|
13.07.2022 11:41:45
DGAP-AFR: Oldenburgische Landesbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Oldenburgische Landesbank AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Oldenburgische Landesbank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2022
Address: https://www.olb.de/olb/investor-relations/geschaeftsberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 19, 2022
Address: https://www.olb.de/olb/investor-relations/geschaeftsberichte
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 30, 2022
Address: https://www.olb.de/olb/investor-relations/geschaeftsberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 30, 2022
Address: https://www.olb.de/olb/investor-relations/geschaeftsberichte
|English
|Company:
|Oldenburgische Landesbank AG
|Stau 15-17
|26122 Oldenburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.olb.de
1397229 13.07.2022
