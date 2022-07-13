Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
13.07.2022 11:41:45

DGAP-AFR: Oldenburgische Landesbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Oldenburgische Landesbank AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Oldenburgische Landesbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

13.07.2022 / 11:41
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Oldenburgische Landesbank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2022
Address: https://www.olb.de/olb/investor-relations/geschaeftsberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 19, 2022
Address: https://www.olb.de/olb/investor-relations/geschaeftsberichte

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 30, 2022
Address: https://www.olb.de/olb/investor-relations/geschaeftsberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 30, 2022
Address: https://www.olb.de/olb/investor-relations/geschaeftsberichte

13.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Oldenburgische Landesbank AG
Stau 15-17
26122 Oldenburg
Germany
Internet: www.olb.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1397229  13.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1397229&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Oldenburgische Landesbank AG (OLB)mehr Nachrichten