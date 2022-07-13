DGAP-AFR: Oldenburgische Landesbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Oldenburgische Landesbank AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Oldenburgische Landesbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



13.07.2022

Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 25, 2022

Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 19, 2022

Address:



Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 30, 2022

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 30, 2022

Address:

